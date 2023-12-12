Hanley notched an assist, two shots on goal and four PIM in Monday's 6-3 win over the Red Wings.

Hanley's second penalty led to a Red Wings goal, which isn't likely to make head coach Pete DeBoer happy. Nonetheless, this was Hanley's eighth appearance in 20 games since the start of November. The 32-year-old has gotten more of a chance to play with Nils Lundkvist failing to meet expectations in a third-pairing role. Hanley has one assist, four shots on net, eight hits, six blocked shots, four PIM and an even plus-minus rating through eight contests.