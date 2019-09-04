Stars' Joel Hanley: Good to go for camp
Hanley (shoulder) is listed on Dallas' training camp roster.
Hanley missed the Stars' 2018-19 season finale due to a shoulder injury, but it was never expected to keep him sidelined for long. The 28-year-old went scoreless in 16 games with the big club last year, so he can safely be ignored in all fantasy formats.
More News
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.
-
Rookie Fantasy Hockey preview
Jon Litterine recommends which NHL rookies could help your Fantasy team in 2019-20.