Stars' Joel Hanley: Headed back to minors
Hanley was sent down to AHL Texas on Tuesday.
Hanley figures to suit up in AHL Texas' game Wednesday, but probably will be back in Dallas ahead of Thursday's matchup with Anaheim. Considering the blueliner has logged just two games for the Stars thus far, in which he averaged a meager 10:43 of ice time, the added minutes in the minors should do him some good.
