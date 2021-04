Hanley signed a two-year, $1.5 million contract extension with the Stars on Wednesday.

Hanley has been a solid rotational option for Dallas this season, picking up four helpers while posting a plus-3 rating and averaging 12:08 of ice time per contest in 24 appearances. The 29-year-old blueliner will likely continue to be deployed sparingly over the next two campaigns as a depth option for the Stars.