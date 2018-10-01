Hanley was designated for waivers by the Stars on Monday for the purpose of reassignment to the minors, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.

Hanley will have to wait to make his debut for the Stars a little longer, after signing with the team on the opening day of free agency this summer. The 27-year-old has appeared in just 22 NHL games, in which he has tallied six goals and four assists. Even if he does crack the lineup for Dallas this season, the Ontario native is unlikely to offer much in terms of offensive production.