Hanley has been scratched for five of the Stars' last six games.

Hanley saw steady playing time in January while Miro Heiskanen (lower body) was out, but that time has dried up since Heiskanen returned. Hanley has competed with Nils Lundkvist for the last spot on the Stars' blue line for much of the season, but the momentum isn't in Hanley's favor currently. The 32-year-old has three assists, 24 hits, 24 blocked shots and 14 PIM through 25 outings this season.