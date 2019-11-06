Hanley notched an assist and two shots in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Avalanche.

Hanley had the secondary assist on Corey Perry's third-period goal. The 28-year-old has two assists and six PIM in six contests this year, but he may be in line for more playing time in the near future. John Klingberg is expected to be out with a lower-body injury for two weeks, so Hanley will likely remain in the lineup even when Andrej Sekera (undisclosed) returns. However, Hanley is averaging just 11:04 per game, and his point production is too low to justify a fantasy roster spot.