Hanley wasn't available for Tuesday's Game 7 loss to the Blues due to a shoulder injury, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.

Hanley is expected to be back to 100 percent well ahead of next season's training camp, so this injury shouldn't affect his availability for the start of the 2019-20 campaign. Either way, the 27-year-old blueliner has only appeared in 38 NHL contests over the past four years, and he'll continue to be used sparingly by the big club going forward, so there's no reason for fantasy owners to keep tabs on his status.