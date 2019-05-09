Stars' Joel Hanley: Misses season finale due to injury
Hanley wasn't available for Tuesday's Game 7 loss to the Blues due to a shoulder injury, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.
Hanley is expected to be back to 100 percent well ahead of next season's training camp, so this injury shouldn't affect his availability for the start of the 2019-20 campaign. Either way, the 27-year-old blueliner has only appeared in 38 NHL contests over the past four years, and he'll continue to be used sparingly by the big club going forward, so there's no reason for fantasy owners to keep tabs on his status.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...