Hanley recorded an assist and two hits in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Red Wings.

Hanley had the secondary helper on Roope Hintz's third-period marker. Through 14 games, Hanley has two assists, 15 shots on net, 13 hits and 12 blocked shots. The 29-year-old defenseman will continue to compete with Mark Pysyk for playing time -- Hanley's had the edge lately, playing in eight of the last 10 games.