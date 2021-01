Hanley (undisclosed) is participating in pregame warmups and appears set to play Tuesday against Detroit, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Hanley has yet to suit up for game action this season, but he's taking line rushes on a third pairing with Andrej Sekera and appears likely to play. With eight points in 46 NHL contests over the last five seasons, we wouldn't plan for much of a fantasy contribution from the 29-year-old, however.