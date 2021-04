Hanley produced an assist, two hits, two blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Red Wings.

Hanley returned to the lineup after a two-game absence as a healthy scratch -- Miro Heiskanen (lower body) was unavailable Tuesday. The 29-year-old Hanley is up to six assists, 21 shots on net, 29 hits, 23 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating in 26 outings as a rotational depth option on the blue line.