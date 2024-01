Hanley managed an assist and blocked four shots in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Hanley has two helpers over his last six games. The 32-year-old continues to see minimal minutes, though he is getting his even-strength time alongside Thomas Harley. Hanley is up to three assists with 17 hits, 16 blocked shots, nine shots on goal, eight PIM and a plus-3 rating through 19 appearances. His place in the lineup is likely secure until Miro Heiskanen (lower body) returns.