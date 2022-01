Hanley registered an assist and two PIM in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Canadiens.

Hanley had a shot attempt redirected in by Tyler Seguin at 3:03 of the third period. The 30-year-old Hanley had been held off the scoresheet in his previous 12 games this season. The defenseman has added 18 hits, nine blocked shots, four shots on net and a minus-4 rating while filling a part-time role. He'll likely be back in the press box as a healthy scratch once Andrej Sekera (COVID-19 protocols) returns.