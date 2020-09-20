Hanley scored a goal in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Lightning in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

Hanley had not tallied at the NHL level in any of his previous 53 appearances between the regular season and playoffs. He had the opening tally Saturday just 5:40 into the first period. Hanley is the first defenseman to score his first NHL goal in the Cup Finals since Jim Paek in 1991. The 29-year-old Hanley has just two points in seven contests this postseason, and he skated only 9:42 on Saturday, so don't expect much offense from the blueliner.