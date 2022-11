Hanley has played in just three of the Stars' 13 games this season.

Hanley drew into three games when Miro Heiskanen was unavailable in late October. When Heiskanen returned, Hanley resumed his role as the seventh defenseman, which has seen the 31-year-old often sit in the press box. He logged six PIM, four shots on goal, four blocked shots, two hits and a plus-1 rating in his three appearances. When the Stars' defense corps is healthy, it's unlikely Hanley will get into many games.