Hanley recorded an assist and blocked two shots in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Predators.

Hanley may have more security in a third-pairing role with Miro Heiskanen (lower body) out week-to-week. This was Hanley's second game in a row, though he did see a majority of the playing time over Nils Lundkvist in December. Hanley has two helpers, seven shots on net, 15 hits, 11 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating over 15 appearances, so even if he sticks in the lineup, he won't be a fantasy option.