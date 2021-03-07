Hanley notched an assist and a plus-3 rating in Saturday's 5-0 win over the Blue Jackets.

Hanley was in the lineup again as head coach Rick Bowness wanted to rest Mark Pysyk. The 29-year-old Hanley's assist on a Roope Hintz goal in the third period was the former's first point in nine outings. The Stars face a condensed schedule due to their earlier game postponements during a COVID-19 outbreak among the team and poor weather in Dallas. Hanley could see more playing time than usual as a rotational option on the third pairing as Bowness attempts to keep his team fresh in the final two months of the season.