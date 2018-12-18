Stars' Joel Hanley: Staying in NHL
Hanley will be in the lineup against Calgary on Tuesday, despite being placed on waivers Monday, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.
Most often when a player is designated for waivers and doesn't get claimed, the team sends him to its AHL affiliate; however, the Stars have opted to keep Hanley around a little longer. If he plays in 10 games or remains on the 23-man roster for 30 days, the blueliner will need to be placed on waivers again in order to be demoted. The Christmas roster freeze goes into effect Wednesday, so Hanley could still be sent to AHL Texas following Tuesday's matchup.
