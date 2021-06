Hanley underwent core muscle surgery Tuesday but is expected to be ready for the start of the 2021-22 campaign.

Hanley played in just 35 games for the Stars this season in which he recorded a career-high eight helpers while averaging a mere 13:01 of ice time. Despite having appeared in 81 games over the course of six seasons for Montreal, Arizona and Dallas, the 30-year-old blueliner is still looking for his first NHL goal.