Hanley scored a goal and added two hits in Friday's 4-2 win over the Ducks.

Hanley put the Stars ahead 2-1 at 5:45 of the second period. The 30-year-old defenseman was decent in a part-time role with six points, 60 hits, 43 blocked shots and a minus-13 rating in 44 contests. If John Klingberg (lower body) is good to go for Game 1 versus the Flames on Tuesday, one of Hanley or Thomas Harley will likely exit the lineup. Andrej Sekera will also be in the mix for a third-pairing spot.