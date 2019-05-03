Hanley won't suit up for Friday's Game 5 against the Blues and is listed as day-to-day with an upper-body injury, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.

Hanley and Jamie Oleksiak (lower body) were both absent from Friday's morning skate, likely paving the way for Taylor Fedun to enter the lineup on the blue line. According to Shapiro, Stars coach Jim Montgomery wouldn't rule out the possibility of deploying Dillon Heatherington or Gavin Bayreuther in that sixth defense spot over Fedun. Hanley's injury comes at an unfortunate time after Oleksiak's lower-body issue paved the way for the 27-year-old defenseman to make his postseason debut in Wednesday's Game 4.