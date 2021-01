Hanley (undisclosed) has been deemed unfit to participate in Tuesday's practice, Bruce LeVine of Dallas Stars Radio reports.

The Stars won't be releasing any specifics regarding Hanley's undisclosed issue, but at this point there's no reason to believe he's dealing with anything serious. Either way, the 29-year-old only appeared in eight games with Dallas last season, posting two helpers over that span, so there's no reason for virtual managers to monitor his status.