Kiviranta (lower body) has been removed from injured reserve Thursday, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Kiviranta has been out of action for the last 21 games due to his lower-body issue. Prior to getting hurt, the 25-year-old winger was stuck in a seven-game goal drought during which he managed just one assist, eight shots and nine hits while averaging 11:27 of ice time. With Kiviranta available, the Stars could revert to a 12/6 lineup formation rather than carrying seven defensemen.