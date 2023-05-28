Kiviranta notched an assist, two shots on goal, two hits and two blocked shots in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Golden Knights in Game 5.

Kiviranta snapped a five-game point drought when he helped out on the first of Ty Dellandrea's two goals in the contest. Despite the lack of offense, Kiviranta's maintained his place in the lineup -- this was his ninth straight game played. The Finnish winger has five points, 27 hits and 12 shots on net through 14 playoff outings. With Jamie Benn (suspension) set to return for Monday's Game 6, Kiviranta is likely to move back down to the fourth line, displacing Fredrik Olofsson from the lineup.