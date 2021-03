Head coach Rick Bowness said Saturday that Kiviranta (lower body) will need at least one more week of recovery, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.

Kiviranta has already missed two games, and he's set to miss at least four more. The 25-year-old's next chance to return is April 3 against the Hurricanes. Prior to this injury, Kiviranta posted seven points through 19 games.