Kiviranta (lower body) returned to practice Saturday, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Kiviranta has been sidelined since suffering an injury in the Stars' season opener against the Predators on Jan. 22, but it appears as though he could be an option for Sunday's matinee matchup with Chicago. Confirmation on the 24-year-old winger's status against the Blackhawks should surface prior to puck drop.