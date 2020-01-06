Stars' Joel Kiviranta: Back with big club
The Stars recalled Kiviranta from AHL Texas on Monday, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.
Kiviranta made his NHL debut in Friday's win over the Red Wings, and he directed three shots on net over 8:37 of ice time. The 23-year-old is filling in for Corey Perry (suspension) in the bottom six, so if he plays well, he could stay with the big club for Perry's entire five-game ban.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.