Stars' Joel Kiviranta: Back with big club

The Stars recalled Kiviranta from AHL Texas on Monday, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.

Kiviranta made his NHL debut in Friday's win over the Red Wings, and he directed three shots on net over 8:37 of ice time. The 23-year-old is filling in for Corey Perry (suspension) in the bottom six, so if he plays well, he could stay with the big club for Perry's entire five-game ban.