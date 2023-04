Kiviranta scored a goal on three shots in Saturday's 2-1 shootout win over the Golden Knights.

Kiviranta snapped a 12-game slump with the game-tying goal in the second period. The Finnish winger hasn't contributed a ton of offense this season with eight goals and an assist through 67 contests. He's added 83 shots on net, 116 hits, 34 PIM and a minus-9 rating while playing in a bottom-six role.