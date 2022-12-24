Kiviranta scored an empty-net goal during Friday's 4-2 victory over the visiting Canadiens.

Kiviranta, who scored his first goal in 11 outings, sealed the Stars' come-from-behind victory by collecting a loose puck and shooting into an unguarded net for his fifth of the season. The 26-year-old left winger remains one tally shy of equaling his career-best total, which he earned in 2020-21. Kiviranta, who contributed two shots Friday, has not earned an assist or a power-play point in 35 games this season.