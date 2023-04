Kiviranta recorded an assist and two hits in Friday's 5-1 loss to the Wild in Game 3.

After logging just one assist in 70 regular-season outings, Kiviranta has two helpers through two playoff games. He set up Radek Faksa for the Stars' lone tally Friday. Kiviranta has added eight hits and an even plus-minus rating while filling a fourth-line role since Joe Pavelski (concussion) was injured in Game 1.