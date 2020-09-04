Kiviranta scored three times, including the game-winner, in Friday's 5-4 overtime win over Colorado in Game 7. He also had five shots and four hits.

Playing in just his third NHL playoff game, the 24-year-old rookie turned in an incredible performance that included the game-tying and overtime goals. He showed keen awareness on the winner, getting himself open in the slot before one-timing an Andrej Sekera centering pass to deliver the series win. He had sent the game into overtime with a rebound goal late in the third period, tying things up just 10 seconds after the Avalanche had taken the lead. Kiviranta also scored on a deflection early in the second period for his first of three goals. It's hard to envision Kiviranta not being in the lineup for Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals after Friday's breakout.