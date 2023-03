Kiviranta scored a goal on three shots, added an assist and went plus-3 in Thursday's 10-4 win over the Sabres.

This was Kiviranta's second game back from a lower-body injury that cost him 11 contests. With the Stars' massive outburst of offense, nearly everyone was able to get involved -- 16 players had a point and 10 of them had multiple points, including Kiviranta. The fourth-liner is up to seven goals, one assist, 73 shots on net, 86 hits, 30 PIM and a minus-6 rating through 54 outings.