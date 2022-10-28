Kiviranta connected on a hard-working, short-handed goal Thursday during the 2-0 victory over the Capitals.

Kiviranta, who has collected three goals during his past six outings, is providing the Stars with an offensive boost from the fourth line. The 26-year-old left winger converted a dogged third-period marker on the penalty kill. Chasing defenseman John Carlson from behind the Capitals' net, Kiviranta created a turnover and skated in on goalie Darcy Kuemper, connecting on a backhander. Kiviranta added three shots in 10:35 of ice time.