Kiviranta suffered a lower-body injury and is expected to miss some time, though he won't need surgery, Bruce LeVine of Dallas Hockey Now reports Wednesday.

Kiviranta was stuck in an offensive rut prior to getting hurt, tallying just one point in his last 17 contests. With the winger on the shelf, the Stars recalled Martin Studenic, who will replace Kiviranta in the lineup against Minnesota on Wednesday and presumably beyond.