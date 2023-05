Kiviranta scored a goal on two shots and added six hits in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Kraken in Game 6.

Kiviranta got a piece of a Thomas Harley shot, which then ricocheted in at a tight angle at 8:58 of the third period. The goal was Kiviranta's first this postseason to go with three assists, four shots on net and 21 hits through eight appearances. His spot in the lineup isn't guaranteed -- the Stars could opt to bring Luke Glendening back in for Monday's Game 7.