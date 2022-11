Kiviranta has gone 15 games without a point.

Kiviranta hasn't been a healthy scratch at any point this season, but he's not doing much with his steady playing time. He's averaging 12:32 of ice time per game with three goals across 23 contests. He's added 44 hits, 29 shots on goal, 18 PIM and a minus-3 rating, and he'll likely remain on the Stars' fourth line until his offense turns around.