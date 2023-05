Kiviranta notched an assist and two hits in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Kraken in Game 4.

Kiviranta was a healthy scratch for the first three games of the second round, but he drew in Tuesday with Ty Dellandrea (illness) out. Through six playoff contests, Kiviranta has three assists, two shots on net, 13 hits and a plus-1 rating. If Dellandrea or Mason Marchment (upper body) are out for Thursday's Game 5, Kiviranta would likely remain in the lineup.