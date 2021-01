Kiviranta sustained a lower-body injury during Saturday's practice, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.

Kiviranta got off to a hot start in Friday's season opener, picking up a goal and an assist in a 7-0 win over the Predators, but it looks like he may be in danger of missing Sunday's rematch with Nashville. If Kiviranta's unable to go, Justin Dowling or Joel L'Esperance will likely draw into the lineup.