Kiviranta scored an empty-net goal on two shots, doled out three hits and went plus-3 in Wednesday's 3-0 win over the Panthers.

Kiviranta's second goal of the year provided the Stars extra insurance in the win. The Finn also had two blocked shots and two PIM in the contest, providing a well-rounded stat line. The 24-year-old has posted three points, 10 hits and a plus-5 rating through six outings. He may occasionally bounce between the active roster and the taxi squad to help the Stars accrue salary cap savings, but he's essentially locked into the top six.