Kiviranta (lower body) will be a game-time decision for Tuesday's game versus the Blackhawks, Bruce LeVine of Dallas Stars Radio reports.

Kiviranta will first need to be activated from injured reserve. The 24-year-old skated on the first line during Monday's practice, so he's certainly on the right track. He has just one game under his belt this season, but he impressed with a goal and an assist over 11:55 of ice time.