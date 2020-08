Kiviranta had an assist, a plus-4 rating and three hits in Thursday's 7-3 win over the Flames in Game 6.

Mattias Janmark (undisclosed) was a late scratch Thursday, and Kiviranta entered the lineup in a middle-six role. Kiviranta picked up his helper on Denis Gurianov's fourth goal of the contest. The 24-year-old Kiviranta was playing just his second postseason game. He'll likely remain in the lineup if Janmark is unavailable at the start of the Stars' second-round series versus the Avalanche.