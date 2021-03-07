Kiviranta notched an assist and two hits in Saturday's 5-0 win over the Blue Jackets.

Kiviranta set up Roope Hintz for a third-period insurance marker. The 24-year-old Kiviranta has struggled lately with just a goal and an assist in his last nine outings. The Finn has four points, 16 hits and a plus-3 rating through 10 contests. He's seeing less ice time than his second-line assignment would suggest -- Kiviranta skated only 11:12 in Saturday's game, and he's exceeded 15 minutes only twice this season.