Stars' Joel Kiviranta: Hit machine Tuesday

Kiviranta posted eight hits in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Avalanche.

Kiviranta hasn't made an impact on the scoresheet in his five-game stint in the lineup. The 23-year-old has 11 hits and seven shots on goal, but his playing time will likely come to a close with Corey Perry set to return from a suspension in Thursday's game against the Sabres.

