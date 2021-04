Per Mike Heika of the Stars' official site on Tuesday, Kiviranta (lower body) could begin skating by the end of the week.

Kiviranta has missed 12 games since suffering this injury March 21. He's probably at least a week away from getting back into the lineup, as the team still hasn't provided a timetable for his return to action. Prior to the injury, the 25-year-old winger produced seven points through 19 games.