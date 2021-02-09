Kiviranta (lower body) was activated from injured reserve, indicating that he'll play in Tuesday's game versus the Blackhawks, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Kiviranta was dynamic in the season-opening win over the Predators, notching a goal and an assist over 11:55 of ice time. He missed the last eight games, but he's ready to get back at it Tuesday. With Alexander Radulov (lower body) ruled out, Kiviranta is expected to slot into the first line alongside Joe Pavelski and Jamie Benn.