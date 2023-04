Kiviranta produced a shorthanded assist and six hits in Wednesday's 7-3 win over the Wild in Game 2.

Kiviranta set up Roope Hintz on the first goal of the game. The 27-year-old Kiviranta was a healthy scratch for Game 1, but he drew back in with Joe Pavelski (concussion) unavailable. Kiviranta's place in the lineup is far from safe after he logged eight goals, one assists, 117 hits, 85 shots on net and 40 PIM through 70 regular-season appearances.