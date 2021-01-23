Kiviranta scored a goal and dished an assist in Friday's 7-0 win over the Predators.

Kiviranta showed good chemistry with Joe Pavelski and Alexander Radulov on the Stars' second line -- the trio had nine points combined. The 24-year-old Kiviranta is at risk of moving down the lineup, as he skated just 11:55 on Friday, but his spot will be secure with more performances like this one. He garnered attention during the playoffs with five goals and one assist in 14 appearances for the Western Conference champions. The Finn could be a solid value option in DFS for Sunday's second game versus the Predators.