Kiviranta notched an assist in Friday's 4-2 win over the Ducks.

Kiviranta played a part-time role down the stretch, playing in just 10 of the last 26 games in the regular season. His assist Friday ended an eight-game point drought. The 26-year-old ended up with seven points, 59 shots on net, 97 hits and a minus-6 rating in 56 outings this year. Kiviranta was a playoff hero in the Stars' run to the Stanley Cup Finals in 2020, but there's no guarantee he'll even be in the lineup when the puck drops for Game 1 versus the Flames on Tuesday.