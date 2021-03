Kiviranta scored a goal on two shots, dished an assist and went plus-3 in Tuesday's 6-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Kiviranta opened the scoring just 1:40 into the game. He also added the secondary helper on Esa Lindell's second-period marker. The 24-year-old Kiviranta has six points, 17 hits, 10 shots on goal and a plus-5 rating through 12 contests.