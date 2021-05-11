Kiviranta tallied a goal on two shots and had a team-leading seven hits in Monday's 5-4 overtime win over Chicago.
Kiviranta brought the Stars to within 4-3 midway through the third period, driving to the net and going forehand-backhand on Chicago netminder Collin Delia. It was the third goal in the last five games for Kiviranta, who finished 2020-21 with 11 points in 26 contests overall.
